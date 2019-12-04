|
|
William A. Byrnes Sr
Saddle Brook - William A. Byrnes Sr., age 77, of Saddle Brook, passed away on December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice Byrnes (nee Winterhoff.) Loving father to William Byrnes Jr. and his wife Amy, Lisa Soltis (Byrnes,) Casey Byrnes and his wife Kathryn, Erin Fernandez and her husband Richard, Kevin Fortsch and his wife Tracy, and Kerri Ruffin and her husband Ray. Dear grandfather to Raymond, Daeja, Justin, Trevahn, Ryan, Graham, Emily, Erica, Tyler, Jack, Lucy, Kylie, Emma, William and Audrey and great-grandfather to Noah. William is also survived by his siblings Alice Kirwan, and Terry Byrnes as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in life by his parents Charles Sr. and Mary Byrnes and his brothers Charles Jr. and Robert Byrnes.
William served as a police officer with the Teaneck Police Department retiring as a lieutenant in 1992. He also served with the United States Navy as a signalman. He was a member of the Post 3484 and The American Legion Post 170 in Rochelle Park.
Arrangements from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A funeral service will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment to follow in Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Washington Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps.