William A. Carey, III
Clifton - William Augustus Carey III, 63, beloved husband of Beverly Carey (Giordano), passed away at his home in Clifton, NJ on April 27, 2020. Bill was born on April 8, 1957 in Passaic, NJ to Alice and William Augustus Carey Jr.
Bill attended St. Nicholas Grammar School and Pope Pius High School in Passaic and graduated Fairleigh Dickinson University. He worked for the family business, William A. Carey Co., for many years. Bill enjoyed the simple things in life including going for a quick dip in the ocean, riding around in his '75 corvette blasting Rock N' Roll and watching his favorite TV Show Seinfeld while enjoying a glass of milk and glazed donuts or cupcakes.
Bill was a loving husband to Beverly, proud father to son, William Augustus Carey IV and his wife Heather, and to daughter, Kimberly Yarnold and her husband Charlie. He was "Pop" to his grandchildren William (Liam) Augustus Carey V and Madilyn Olivia. He was also brother to Jerome Carey and Marie Mingo.
In the words of Joe Walsh, "Life's been good to me so far..."
Donations can be made in his name to the Alpha 1 Foundation on their website www.alpha1.org.
Private interment services will be held at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences.