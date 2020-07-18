William A. Kretzschmar



William A. Kretzschmar, 83, passed on July 15, 2020, in Orange City, FL. He was a resident of Bergenfield from his birth on July 16, 1936 until he and his wife of 56 years, Barbara, moved to Florida in 1992, where they have resided ever since.



Bill worked in the Bergenfield Public Schools for 52 years, primarily in Roy W. Brown School. He was active in the Bergenfield Jaycees and attended South Presbyterian Church. Bill was known for his sense of humor, his ability to talk with anyone, the way he enjoyed life and his love for his wife, his family, and New Jersey.



Bill is survived by his wife and best friend, Barbara; son Craig, daughter-in-law Elaina, and grandson Mason, all of Florida; and his sister Elaine Fletcher, of Pine Plains, NY. He also has several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bill's name to Overbrook School for the Blind, 6333 Malvern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19151.









