|
|
William A. Kruse, Jr.
Cliffside Park - "Uncle Billy", age 73, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Billy was predeceased by his brother in law Edward Kane and his niece Catherine Rauchle. Surviving is his beloved sister Helen Kane and cherished nephews Edward Kane Jr (his wife Erika A. Bautista Kane) of Metuchen, NJ. and Brian Kane of Gualala, CA. Billy was a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving his country from 1965-1971 during its most troubled time. Uncle Billy will always be remembered as a good guy who was loved by all. He was an avid collector of memorabilia and a fan of the Yankees and Giants. He would always have his iPad with him to fuel another interest, talking about anything. Uncle Billy lived life to the fullest and with his many friends enjoyed "the thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat." He will especially be missed by all his friends at Rudy's Restaurant in Cliffside Park. Visiting hours on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4-9 PM at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park. Service at 6:30 PM.