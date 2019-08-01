Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Kruse Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Kruse Jr. Obituary
William A. Kruse, Jr.

Cliffside Park - "Uncle Billy", age 73, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Billy was predeceased by his brother in law Edward Kane and his niece Catherine Rauchle. Surviving is his beloved sister Helen Kane and cherished nephews Edward Kane Jr (his wife Erika A. Bautista Kane) of Metuchen, NJ. and Brian Kane of Gualala, CA. Billy was a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving his country from 1965-1971 during its most troubled time. Uncle Billy will always be remembered as a good guy who was loved by all. He was an avid collector of memorabilia and a fan of the Yankees and Giants. He would always have his iPad with him to fuel another interest, talking about anything. Uncle Billy lived life to the fullest and with his many friends enjoyed "the thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat." He will especially be missed by all his friends at Rudy's Restaurant in Cliffside Park. Visiting hours on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4-9 PM at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park. Service at 6:30 PM.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now