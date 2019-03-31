|
|
William A. Neithardt, Jr.
Ridgefield - William A. Neithardt Jr., 75, husband, father, grandfather, brother and dear friend to all, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Bill was born in 1943 and grew up in Secaucus, NJ . He attended Weehawken High School and earned a BS degree in Chemistry and later MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Bill went on to work for Keuffel & Esser and then Azon Corporation. Over the course of his career, he earned many government patents for his work in the film and coating chemical industries.
Bill was a resident of Ridgefield, NJ for 47 years. He served on the Ridgefield town council as well as on the many township boards and committees, making the community he lived in a better place.
Bill was predeceased by his wife Janet (nee Balley) of 35 years. He is survived by his son, Brad Neithardt and his wife, Barbara, his daughter Amy Jones and her husband, Keith and grandchildren Sydney and Chase Jones and Ava and Lily Neithardt. He is also survived by brother Charles Neithardt and his wife Cathy and brother-in-law Roger Balley and his wife Kathy, along with nephew David Neithardt, and nieces Sara Neithardt, Heather LaSala and Melissa Dyki.
A wake will be held on Tuesday, April 2, from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Blackley Funeral Home in Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 10:00am at The Assyrian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary in Paramus, NJ followed by burial at George Washington Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to go to Crohn's and Colitis research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where Bill's granddaughter is treated: https://chop.donordrive.com/participant/Amy-Jones.