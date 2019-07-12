Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
William A. Sala Obituary
William A. Sala

Saddle Brook - William A. "Bill" Sala, 90, of Saddle Brook, on July 10, 2019. Before retiring he was an electrician for Howe Richardson Scale in Clifton. Bill was a United States Army Korean war veteran, an avid bowler and fisherman. Beloved husband of Gay (nee Ribaudo). Loving uncle of Frank Schultz and wife Denisse, Doreen Marshall and husband Dan, and Katherine Schultz. Cherished great-uncle of A.J. Max, Joshua, and Francesca. Dear brother-in-law of Doris Schultz.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
