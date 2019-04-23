|
|
William A. Voitle
Oakland - Voitle, William A., age 90, of Oakland, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Paterson, William had resided in Oakland for most of his life. He worked for the local Union # 25 of northern New Jersey as a sheet metal worker. Later serving as president of the union and then a business agent, retiring in 1990. In his spare time, William kept active and enjoyed skiing and boating. William Voitle was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Dayock) Voitle (1998). Father of William Voitle and his wife Jacqueline of Oakland, Gail Dunlop and her husband Scott of Ca, and Robert Voitle and his wife Robin of SC. Grandfather of Christopher Voitle, Kevin Voitle, Lauren Dunlop, Ryan Dunlop, Alexia Voitle, and Morgan Voitle. Great grandfather of Tyler, Michael, and Chase. Brother of Ellen Nurge of Texas. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian Health Care Center, 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff 07481. (www.browningforshay.com)