Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manahawkin Elks Lodge
520 Hilliard Blvd
Manahawkin, NJ
Waretown - William Allen Riley, age 85, died peacefully at home in Waretown N.J. On March 21 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. Beloved husband of 65 years to Kathleen (ne'e Howe) Devoted father of Allen and wife Juli, Scott and wife Kathleen, Brian, Darren and partner Ken O'Donnell, daughter Leslie and husband John Brennan, Daughter, Kim and Husband Thomas Tambone. Cherished grandfather of Mathew and Brendan Riley, Kaila and Allie Riley, James and John Brennan, and Athena and Sophia Cole.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., William was retired from the Con Edison Company. He was a long time resident of Dumont N.J. and a member and volunteer at The American Legion Post 21, Cresskill N.J. William served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Iowa and served under battle conditions.

Cremation was private. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, March 30th from 2-6 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571; www.huntingtonsdiseasefoundation.org
