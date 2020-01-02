|
William Anthony Bergin
William Anthony Bergin also known as Billy to many, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Capital Health Medical Center, Pennington, NJ. Born in Jersey City to parents, William H. and Virginia (nee Calandriello) Bergin. A Pillar in the City of Hoboken, William (Billy) was a Hoboken Firefighter since 1960. He served for sixteen years as Union President and rose to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief, before retiring in 1991; only to be brought back by the City of Hoboken as Public Safety Director from 2007 - 2009. William was also the Creator and Curator of the Hoboken Fire Department Museum. He was a proud veteran serving in the United States Army form 1958 - 1960, honorably discharged to serve the City of Hoboken as a Firefighter. He also officiated football, basketball, baseball and was a longtime member with the New Jersey Football Officials Association. His commitment and dedication to his family, the City of Hoboken and all his undertakings went above and beyond the call of duty.
He was the beloved husband to Margaret (nee Glaser) for sixty years, cherished father to his two daughters, Corinne Bergin and Allison Gaspari. A great joy in his life were his two granddaughters, Alexandria Potosnak and Zoie Gaspari; his world and the Best Poppy ever. Also surviving are nieces, Nikki Ann Corrado and Ginny Bishop, nephews, Edward Radigan, George DePalma, Anthony, Greg and Bill Herenda and many cousins, great nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his beloved sisters, Audrey Radigan, Adelaide DePalma and Grace Herenda and niece, Lynn Maroney Herenda.
The Memorial Mass for William will be offered on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11am at St. Francis Church, 308 Jefferson Street, Hoboken. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Billy's memory to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Arrangements by Failla-McKnight Memorial Home, Hoboken.