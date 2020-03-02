|
William Anthony Stevens
William ("Bill") Anthony Stevens, age 68, died January 7, 2020 peacefully at home after a severe illness. He is survived by his loving sisters Kathy, Mary Ellen, and Joan in addition to numerous family and friends. Bill always had a smile and welcoming greeting "How are you?" Throughout his life he enjoyed living in different places from California to North Carolina to Central New York and resettling in NJ, always connecting with family and friends. He was involved in scouting from his youth as a scout into adulthood as a scout leader, helping with fundraisers and the Northeast Region Scout Museum in Rochelle Park. He spent many years working with Helping Hands Ministry of Sacred Heart Church. His favorite word was "namasté".
A private gravesite service and celebration of his life and will be held in late March.