|
|
William B. Yurkiewicz
Rochelle Park - William B. Yurkiewicz, 83, of Rochelle Park, dearly beloved, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carol (nee Curtis), his daughter Susan and her husband Massimo, his daughter Sharon and her husband Michael, his daughter Stacey and her husband Tony, his grandsons, Timothy and his fiancée Victoria, Jeremy, Zachary, T.J.,Tylor and Douglas, his granddaughters Shannon, Cheyenne, Caroline, and Alexandra. He was the son of the late William and Maryanna , and last survivor of 13 siblings from a Polish family who immigrated to the United States in the late 1920's.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had a long career as the Arts & Development Manager at I.T.T. spanning three decades. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 170, Rochelle Park, The Elks, and Rochelle Park Senior Citizens groups. He was a passionate Giant's fan and an avid golfer. He enjoyed bowling, billiards, racquetball and photography. He loved to travel, and spent time traveling across the United States always seeking adventure.
"Bill" lived life to the fullest and brought joy and happiness to everyone he met. He was known for his kindness, sense of humor and positive outlook in every situation. Those who knew Bill will miss him and the light that shined from his sky-blue eyes.
Given the current pandemic, Bill's life will be celebrated at a later date.
In loving memory of Bill, donations to the John Theurer Cancer Center will be greatly appreciated.
John Theurer Cancer Center, 92 2nd Street, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Ave. Paramus, NJ 07652
For further information www.vanderplaat.com