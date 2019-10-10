|
|
William "Billy" Beck Jr.
Cliffside Park - William "Billy" Beck Jr. of Cliffside Park, NJ formerly of Rochelle Park & Hackensack passed away at the age of 47 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Billy is survived by his daughters, Caitlin Schmidt, Danielle & Emily Beck and their mother, Tina Beck. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Brett & Natalie. Billy will be dearly missed by his sister Joanne Byrnes & her husband Kevin, his niece Jenna Pressey & nephew Alex Pressey and many aunts, uncles & cousins - especially Andrew Claffey. He also leaves behind his partner, Gayle Warshay. Billy was employed for over 20 years by Local One IATSE and was a longtime Mets & Jets fan. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his big heart. We know Billy is happy to be reunited with his mother& stepfather, Carol & Jerry Romaine, his father William "Becky" Beck Sr. his cousins Stephen Ouellette & Michael Claffey and many other loved ones. He will also look forward to seeing his beloved dogs, Mojo & Bear again. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday October 13th 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00PM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. In lieu of Flowers please make a donation in Billy's memory to: , 25 East Spring Valley Ave. #210, Maywood, NJ 07607. For directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com