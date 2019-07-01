|
William Bednar
Garfield - "Billy", age 79, on June 24th. He was born and raised in Hackensack living in Garfield and Lodi settling back in Garfield many years ago. He was an operator for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission in Newark for 11 years retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Electrical Union Local 225, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. He is predeceased by his sister, Shirley Pollizzotto and his mother, Angelina Spry. William is survived by his dear friends, Reverend Peter Palmisano, John Ciliento, and the 8 am morning Mass attendees at Mt. Virgin. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Please omit flowers. The Bednar family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com