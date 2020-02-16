Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Menorah Cemetery
William Blake

William Blake Obituary
William Blake

It is with great sadness that the family of William Raymond Blake announces his passing on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 81.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jewish Memorial Chapel, located at 841 Allwood Road, Clifton NJ. Burial will follow the funeral at Menorah Cemetery.

Bill was born in Troy, NY, serving four years in the United States Navy before going on to lead a successful career as an entrepreneur and space planner, eventually becoming vice president of Seaman's Furniture Company. He was an avid tennis player until the end, and in retirement was a beloved volunteer tennis coach for Palisades Park High School.

Bill is survived by his wife Alecia of 32 years, his sons William, Brian and Daniel, as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Bill is preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth and George Blake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to .
