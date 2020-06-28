William Borowski
Clifton - William S. Borowski 78 died 6/25/20. Bill taught Industrial Arts at Clifton High School for over 30 years. Private funeral services were held by Allwood Funeral Home. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.