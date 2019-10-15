|
William "Bill" Bradley
Lincoln Park - William "Bill" Bradley age 66 of Lincoln Park at rest in Lincoln Park on October 14, 2019. Devoted son of the late William N. Bradley and the late Jane (nee Gorman) Bradley. Beloved brother of Colleen Platt & her husband Gene of Lincoln Park and the late Kevin John Bradley. Dear nephew of Dolores Makarowski of Lincoln Park. Also survived by many cousins and friends.
Born in Paterson, he grew up in Paterson, then lived in Pompton Lakes for 20 years before moving to Lincoln Park 12 years ago. He was a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser for Jersey Regional Appraisal Service, Lincoln Park and was a Real Estate Agent for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Van Der Wende Properties, Little Falls. Bill was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson. He was a member of the Lincoln Park Democratic Club and was an avid golfer at Deer Run Golf & Tennis Association. Bill loved nature, hiking and the outdoors. He was an accomplished musician, who loved Jazz and the Blues. Bill was well known for his kind - loving demeanor.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lincoln Park Ambulance Squad would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.