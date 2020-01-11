|
William "Bill" Burke
Little Ferry - William "Bill" Burke, 89 of Little Ferry, NJ passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born on April 19, 1930 in Ardenteggle, County Laois, Ireland and was one of seven children born to his parents John and Catherine Burke, and his siblings Thomas, John, Michael, Patrick, Mary and Edward, all of whom predeceased him. Worked on his family's farm as a young boy and as a coal miner throughout his early teenage years. Looking for greater opportunities and a little adventure, immigrated to the United States in 1949 and settled in Fort Lee, NJ to live with his relatives, the Walsh and Ford families.
Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953 after being injured during advanced combat training, partially disabling him for the rest of his life. Upon honorable discharge from the army at the rank of Corporal, he became a United States citizen, an accomplishment of which he was extremely proud and was fiercely loyal to his adopted country.
He married his sweetheart Mary (McCarthy) Burke of the Bronx, NY in 1958 and settled in Little Ferry, NJ, raising three children together and becoming founding and active members of St. Margaret of Cortona Church where he served as an usher and was active in Little Ferry community life. He was a proud member of Post # 310 of The American Legion of wartime veterans in Little Ferry - serving as financial secretary and post commander during his membership.
Bill worked for the Grand Union grocery company in Carlstadt, NJ from 1950 until his retirement in 1996, serving them as a forklift operator who reported to work, day after day, year after year as a loyal employee of 46 years. Also worked as a truck mechanic and truck driver to make ends meet raising his young family, and at times, working all three jobs at once, qualifying him and many men of his generation, as in the words of John Lennon, "working class heroes."
During his retirement, Bill was an avid Irish ceili dancer, loved to fix cars, could repair anything in the house, was an avid gardener; a fan of the New York Mets; served as an usher and a pallbearer for several Bergen County funeral homes and was a most proud and active grandfather to his and Mary's three grandchildren; Jenna, Wilson and Jackson.
He is survived by his wife loving wife Mary of 62 years; daughter Maryellen and her husband Barry Finan and granddaughter Jenna and her fiancé Connor of Annandale, NJ; son John and his wife Andrea Doyle and her daughters Megan and Ashley of Paramus, NJ; son William and his late wife Samantha Hankins Burke and their sons Wilson and Jackson of Paramus, NJ, his surviving in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins here in America and in Ireland.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, January 14th at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Monday, January 13th from 6-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com