Little Ferry - CALISE, WILLIAM SR., 67, of Little Ferry, passed on Friday, July 26, 2019. Prior he had worked for Cilano Sanitation in South Hackensack for many years. He was an Army Veteran who proudly served his country from 1969 - 1972 and he was the President of the American Cruisers, Bergen County Chapter. Beloved husband of 45 years to Cherylann B. (nee Shaw). Devoted father of Lisa Marie Calise and her spouse Ginny of Little Ferry and William Calise Jr. of Sparta. Father-in-law to Laurie M. Rullis. Cherished grandfather to Hayley and Summer. Dearest brother to Terry Cvelich of Moonachie and the late Jane Calise, Tony Calise and Jim Calise. William is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM for visitation. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com