Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 471-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St Francis de Sales
Lodi, NJ
William Catalioto Jr.

William Catalioto Jr. Obituary
William Catalioto, Jr.

Hasbrouck Heights - Catalioto, William Jr., 42, of Hasbrouck Heights, died on February 1st. Beloved son of his mother Sharon and late father WIlliam Sr. Loving brother of Chris and Jeffrey. William was a kind and compassionate soul, who deeply loved his friends and family. He had a special fondness for all animals, especially dogs. William left this earth way too soon and will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral at The Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi, NJ on February 7th at 10:00am. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Francis de Sales in Lodi, NJ at 11:00am. Burial will take place afterwards at Crest Haven Memorial Park in Clifton, NJ. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 6th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. www.alessofh.com
