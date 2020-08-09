1/
William Charles Cannizzaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Cannizzaro

Garfield - William Charles Cannizzaro, 87, of Garfield, NJ, passed away on 08/7/2020.

William was born in Jersey City, NJ on May 21, 1933. He served in the US Army from 1953-1956 and received an honorable discharge due to an injury sustained during time served in the Korean War.

William is survived by wife Nellie of 66 yrs, daughters Nellie, Debra, Rosemarie and Catherine, son William, brothers Cornelius, William, and John Van Houten, 12 grand and 19 great-grandchildren.

William is preceded in death by brothers Pete and Nicholas, son Brian and granddaughter Catherine Cannizzaro.

Michigan Funeral Home in Paterson, NJ will host visitors Tuesday 8/11 from 5P-8P and Wednesday 8/12 from 9A-11A The burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given directly to his wife Nellie Cannizzaro. The immediate family wishes to thank all the friends and family for their support and contributions during this difficult time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved