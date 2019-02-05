|
|
William Charles Herndon
Whitehall - William Charles Herndon, of Whitehall, formerly of Oakland, NJ passed away on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at Fellowship Manor. Survivors include his wife Joyce, and children William, Barbara, and Mary. Before moving to PA, he enjoyed coaching and refereeing girls' soccer and little league baseball in the '70s and '80s in Oakland, NJ.
