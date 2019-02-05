Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Whitehall - William Charles Herndon, of Whitehall, formerly of Oakland, NJ passed away on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at Fellowship Manor. Survivors include his wife Joyce, and children William, Barbara, and Mary. Before moving to PA, he enjoyed coaching and refereeing girls' soccer and little league baseball in the '70s and '80s in Oakland, NJ.

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay, PA 18037 is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
