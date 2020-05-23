William Charles Tlucek
Glen Rock - William Charles Tlucek, 80, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann, and was a loving father to children Steven and Karen. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Albina and Charles J. Tlucek of El Campo, Texas. A true gentleman, Charles was known for his kindness, graciousness, and thoughtfulness to others. A parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Ridgewood, where a memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Private family services will be held by the Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, vpfairlawn.com.
Glen Rock - William Charles Tlucek, 80, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann, and was a loving father to children Steven and Karen. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Albina and Charles J. Tlucek of El Campo, Texas. A true gentleman, Charles was known for his kindness, graciousness, and thoughtfulness to others. A parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Ridgewood, where a memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Private family services will be held by the Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, vpfairlawn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.