|
|
William Colandrea
Millburn - William Colandrea, 93, of Millburn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born to Benjamin and Mary in Springfield, New Jersey, William was one of 15 children. Raised in Springfield, he then moved to Millburn where he resided for 64 years. William was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a seaman first class during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, William pursued a career with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Summit. Throughout his life, he enjoyed a good game of golf, the sport of horse racing, walks through his neighborhood, and warm weather.
William is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Adele; devoted daughters, Gayle Mihalko and Ellen Colandrea; son-in-law John Mihalko; loving granddaughter, Fallon Kelly and husband, Bryan; dear great-grandsons, Talon and Taden; and loyal brothers, Raymond, Arthur, Edward, and Robert.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the visitation from the Bradley, Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 415 Morris Avenue, Springfield, NJ on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 50 Short Hills Avenue, Short Hills, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. For further information, please visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at .