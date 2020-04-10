|
|
William Conrad Kammerer
Hasbrouck Heights - William Conrad Kammerer 102, a longtime resident of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Moonachie passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Moonachie to the late William J. and Florence Kammerer. He was a Sergeant in the Army Air Force during World War II. Before retiring, William was the owner of William Kammerer Sod Farm in Moonachie. He was a member of Christ First United Methodist Church in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of the late Pearl I. (nee Eckert) Kammerer. Devoted father of Kathleen S. Kammerer and her husband Richard Merrill and Virginia L. Burford and her husband William. Dear brother of the late Frederick Kammerer and Florence Schweigler. Loving grandfather of Christopher Merrill and his wife Angela, James Merrill, Evan Burford, Laura Calix and her husband Kevin, Courtney Burford Smith and her husband Paul and Joshua Merrill and his wife Melissa. Cherished great grandfather of Julia Merrill, Nicholas Gilberti, Christopher Merrill, Jr., Mikaela Calix, Ivy Anne Smith and Liam Merrill. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com