William Cummings
Northvale - William Cummings, 83, of Venice, FL, and Pearl River, NY, formerly of Northvale, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Devoted and beloved husband (49 years) of Christine (nee McGoey). Loving father of Jeannine and David Deramo and children, Ava, Kaitlyn and Ella; Justin and Siobhan Cummings and children Neave and Brendan; Kevin and Eugenia Cummings, Gerard Cummings and Lucy and children Keri-Ann and Jarrett; and Karen Kammen and children Marissa (Ravi), Rachel, Tyler and Kaylee (Andrew). Also, great-grandfather of Oliver, Hunter, Lincoln and Archer. Dearest brother of the late Kathleen Green, Robert Cummings, and children Robert (Kym), the late Jeffrey, and Sue Shortino. Dear brother-in-law of the late Kathleen Cassidy and children Liam (Shelley) and Sean.
Bill was a proud USMC veteran. He owned and operated Group II Photography & Video and worked many years for the NFL and NY Football Giants. In addition to photographing over 35 Super Bowls, Bill's work also included hundreds of local weddings and he was intimately involved in filming and producing the NVOT Senior Video Yearbooks and Proms. He was a devoted parishioner and active volunteer at St. Anthony's parish, helping to install audio/video for the church. In addition, he loved traveling to Ireland, researching his genealogy and playing golf. Most of all, Bill treasured time with his wife and family - and ever the consummate photographer - capturing the joy of his grandchildren.
Bill served as dedicated President of the Casa Di Amici Condo Association for over 13 years and was a longstanding Board Member of the Venetia Master Association in Venice, FL, where he leaves an impressive legacy.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10 AM at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Northvale, with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ. The mass will be livestreamed and recorded, with a link posted on the Pizzi Funeral Home website.
Those who wish may make a donation in Bill's memory to a favorite charity
of their choice, or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
Arrangements by Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale. www.pizzifuneralhome.com