William "Bill" Czirjak
1946 - 2020
William "Bill" Czirjak

Ocean County - William "Bill" Czirjak of Ocean County passed away peacefully at home at the age of 74. On November 17, 2020. He was born in New York City on May 27 1946.

Bill was a Vietnam Veteran. He proudly served beginning in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1968.

Bill graduated from High school and began his career as an apprentice with the Port Authority of NY and NJ. He then worked as an electrician on the George Washington Bridge, at Newark Airport and as a controller for the Lincoln Tunnel. After 9/11 he continued to work for PATH as an inspector for the newly built tunnels and trains that needed to be replaced under the World Trade Center.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Paula Berkoff-Czirjak, his children Stacie Jasper (Paul), Damian Czirjak (Lacey), Todd Berkoff, Ross Berkoff (Rebekah), and Sari Maher (Thomas). His 7 grandchildren brought him great joy- Batyah, Emunah, Akiva, Sofia, Leela, Eliana, and Aaron. Bill is predeceased by his first wife, Edith Jacob and his parents, George and Elizabeth Czirjak.

Bill was symptom free at the time of his colon cancer diagnosis. Please get a colonoscopy before it becomes untreatable.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in his name to Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice today. Funeral services will take place at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus, NJ on Friday, 11/20/2020 at 12:45 PM. Youtube Livestream information can be found on Robert Schoem's website (https://www.schoemschapel.com/services/memorials.html). Burial will be held at Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. Due to Covid, only invited family members and friends can attend.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
12:45 PM
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
