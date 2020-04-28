|
William D. Casey
Waldwick - William D. Casey, 76, of Waldwick, died peacefully at home on April 27th. He was born on June 23, 1943 to Frank and Johanna Casey in the Bronx, NY. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, son Bill, daughter Virginia and husband Timothy Theer, son Kevin and wife Lauren, daughter Mary Johanna and husband Gregory Schneider, son Francis and wife Kerri, son John and wife Sau Yi. Bill (Pop) loved to spend time with his 14 grandchildren: Zachary, Connor, Hannah, Evan, Molly, Kate, Lily, Matthew, Shane, Michael, Willow, Andrew, Caden and Charlotte. Bill was the dear brother of the late Frank Casey and his surviving wife Mary and the late John Casey and his surviving wife Lorraine. Predeceased by his dear in-laws, Mary and Pat Haughton, Philip Weindorf, Marcella and Pat Tierney, John Weindorf, Lawrence Weindorf and Gerard Weindorf and his surviving wife Joan. Surviving him are his sisters-in-law Joan Sodickson and husband Robert and Ernestine Weindorf. He was loved by all and will be sadly missed. Bill earned a BS in Marketing and an MBA in Finance from St. John's University. He enjoyed a successful career in Corporate Finance and Banking. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. We will celebrate Bill's life later this summer with a Memorial Service. For more information, please visit www.vpfh.com