William D. Gorgone, 86, of Saddle Brook passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Before retiring, William was self-employed as an Attorney as well as past Township attorney for Saddle Brook. He was a member of the Saddle Brook Rotary, the Saddle Brook Republican Club and the NJ Bar Association. William was a veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Loving husband of 65 years to Virginia (nee Grove). Cherished father of Bill and his wife Suzanne. Beloved grandfather of Billy and Kristina Gorgone and brother to Russell and Robert Gorgone.
Family will receive friends on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday January 13, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.
