Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
488 Saddle River Road
Saddle Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gorgone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Gorgone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Gorgone Obituary
William D. Gorgone, 86, of Saddle Brook passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Before retiring, William was self-employed as an Attorney as well as past Township attorney for Saddle Brook. He was a member of the Saddle Brook Rotary, the Saddle Brook Republican Club and the NJ Bar Association. William was a veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.

Loving husband of 65 years to Virginia (nee Grove). Cherished father of Bill and his wife Suzanne. Beloved grandfather of Billy and Kristina Gorgone and brother to Russell and Robert Gorgone.

Family will receive friends on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday January 13, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -