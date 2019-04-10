|
|
William D. Tucci
Moonachie -
William "Billy" Dennis Tucci, 28, left this world too soon on April 5, 2019. He was born to Patricia Tucci (Smith) and the late Leonard Tucci in Pt. Pleasant and moved to Moonachie in 1992, where he lived the remainder of his life. He was currently working at the Mitzi Newhouse Theater as a Stagehand and was an active member of the IATSE Local 59 Union.
Billy enjoyed playing baseball with his brothers on the Wood-Ridge Titans as a first baseman. He loved all animals. He was a skilled carpenter and fisherman. He had the best sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. He was always there to make life better for those he loved.
Billy is survived by his loving Wife, Rose Tucci (Lotito), his Mother, Patricia Tucci, and siblings, Frank Tucci and his wife Samantha, Leonard Tucci Jr., and Jesse Tucci and her partner John. He also loved spending time with his nephew, Frankie Jr., nieces, MaggieAnn and Adelaide, and his devoted dog, Bear. His family, extended family, and friends will love and miss him always.
A memorial service will be held for William on Friday, April 12 from 7-9PM at the Kohler Funeral Home at 280 Hackensack Ave., in Wood-Ridge, NJ.