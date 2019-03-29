|
|
William Darley
Rochelle Park - William "Bill" Darley, 83, longtime resident of Rochelle Park, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. His final moments were spent with his wife and children but his love, kindness and generosity were shared with so many during a long life well lived. Before retiring, William worked for Rexnord in Hasbrouck Heights as a System and Methods Analyst. After retiring, he worked for Paramus Catholic for 20 years. He was a Exempt Fireman for Rochelle Park and a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park. William was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Devoted husband of 60 years to Marilyn (nee Westrate). Loving father of Colleen Van Haasteren and her husband George of Bergenfield, Mary Ellen Waanders and her husband Peter of Maywood and William Darley and his wife Christina of Montvale. Adored grandfather of Peter, Alyssa, Kyle, Timothy, Patrick, Sean and Erin. Dear brother of George Darley and the late Marie Schmedes.
The value of a man is not measured by what he does for himself to make his life easier, but measured by what he does for others to make their lives easier.
Family and friends will gather at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart RC Church, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 am. Arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com