William Doot
Glen Rock - William Doot, Jr. "Bill" age 92 and a lifelong resident of Glen Rock, died peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and upon his return became a police officer in Glen Rock.
Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons and friends and was also an avid reader. He enjoyed the love and compassion of his pets throughout his life. He was well known for his gift and passion of free hand and gold leaf lettering long before computer technology. During his career as a sign painter he lettered many vehicles for local towns and businesses and met many people who enjoyed his good sense of humor.
Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Lucille "Jane" (nee Forelich), whom he diligently cared for during her illness in her later years. He was also predeceased by his two sons William in 2008 and David in 1978. He is survived by his three sons Frederick and his wife Janice, Craig and his wife Anne and Daniel and his wife Carol, as well as his daughter Nancy and her husband Jim Miller. Bill also leaves his daughter in law Sue Doot and was a wonderful grandfather to 13 grandchildren; Darlene, Fred, Jr., Laura, Andrea, Jessica, Amy, Stephanie, Jeffrey, Christopher, Daniel, Danny, Billy and Amanda and 3 great grandchildren, Aaron, Katie and Lucy. Also surviving is his brother Raymond (Josephine) Doot and his sister Margie (Sam) Van Dyke.
The Doot family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 1:00 until 3:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, www.dav.org or American Humane Society, 1400 16th St., NW, Suite 360, Washington, DC 20036, www.secure.americanhumane.org.