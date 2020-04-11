|
William "Bill" Dunn
William "Bill" Dunn, 96, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living of Saddle River. He was born and raised in the Bronx, NY and proudly served during WWII in the Army with the 76th Division in Europe. After returning from the war, he worked at Cunard Shipping in NYC where he met his wife Mary Murtha. They married and initially lived in Hoboken, eventually moving to River Edge, where they raised 4 children. He was an active parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked for Aetna Life as an auditor for over 30 years. He retired and moved to Pheasant Run Adult Community in Forked River where he was an active and well liked participant in the community for over 30 years.
Bill kept active and took a walk almost everyday of his life. He liked to entertain his young grandchildren by timing them as they ran around the house. He always had a smile and was liked by all.
He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mary (nee Murtha) and his son William "Billy" Dunn. He is survived by his daughter Mary Alice Dunn, son Michael Dunn and wife Janet (Forbes), daughter Tara Weiss and husband Harry, daughter-in-law Maureen Dunn; brother Edward Dunn and wife Mary, and companion for 20 years, Florence "Pat" Cacchione. He is also survived by 9 devoted grandchildren - Brendan Dunn, Ryan Dunn, Kiernan Gorton (Dunn), Morgan Weiss, Meghan Weiss, Harrison Weiss, Michael Dunn, Sean Dunn, Jennifer Dunn and 3 great-grandchildren - Kellan Dunn, Mia Dunn and Liam Gorton. They all loved spending time and being with him.
He will be interred at the Brigadier General William Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. A mass and celebration of his life will be held at another time. Arrangements by the Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights.