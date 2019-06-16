|
|
William E. Donleavy
Montclair, - Donleavy, William E., 59, of Montclair, NJ, formerly of River Vale, NJ, passed away June 12th, 2019. William is survived by his mother Margaret; his sisters Barbara Donleavy-Hiller and husband Larry and Patricia Whitman and husband Wayne. He is predeceased by his father Edward. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Monday, June 17th from 4-8PM. A Mass celebrating William's life and faith will be held at the R.C. Church of the Assumption in Emerson, NJ on Tuesday, June 18th at 10AM with interment at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com