Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
R.C. Church of the Assumption
Emerson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Donleavy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Donleavy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. Donleavy Obituary
William E. Donleavy

Montclair, - Donleavy, William E., 59, of Montclair, NJ, formerly of River Vale, NJ, passed away June 12th, 2019. William is survived by his mother Margaret; his sisters Barbara Donleavy-Hiller and husband Larry and Patricia Whitman and husband Wayne. He is predeceased by his father Edward. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Monday, June 17th from 4-8PM. A Mass celebrating William's life and faith will be held at the R.C. Church of the Assumption in Emerson, NJ on Tuesday, June 18th at 10AM with interment at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now