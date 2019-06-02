|
William (Bill) E. Simmons
Harrington Park - William (Bill) E. Simmons, of Harrington Park, NJ, died peacefully on Thursday, May 30th at the age of 92 after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
William is survived by his wife, Mary. He was a devoted father to his six children, Jeff (Sophie) Simmons, Neil (Marianna) Simmons, Roy (Tanya) Simmons, Hope (Michael) McKenzie, Todd (Shelley) Simmons and Marcia (Joe) Shapiro. He was a loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
Bill was born in Buffalo, NY and lived in Harrington Park for the last 64 years. Bill worked for General Electric for 40 years and the Harrington Park School District for 35 years. Bill served in the Navy during World War II. Bill loved the New Jersey Devils and was an avid train enthusiast.
The family will receive their relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 5th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. A funeral celebrating William's life and faith will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 6th at the Community Church of Harrington Park with Rev. Steve Sayer officiating. The interment will follow at Westwood Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to or the .