William Edmond
Midland Park - Edmond, William, age 100 of Midland Park, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Paterson, William had resided in Hawthorne and Paterson before moving to Midland Park in 1977. William had worked as a machinist for Curtis-Wright and then Singer Kearfott in Woodland Park. William Edmond was the beloved brother of the late Thomas and Harry Edmond, and Paula Hess. Loving uncle of Steven Edmond and his wife Marianne of Wayne, Susan Edmond of Short Hills, Evan Comela of Montana, and the late Thomas Edmond. Great uncle of nine. Brother-in-law of Eleanor Edmond of Forked River. Long-time companion of the late Dottie Mooney. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at the Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:00am to 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Camp Sunshine/Camp Snowflake. (www.browningforshay.com)