William Edward Barry
Bergenfield - William Edward Barry 76 died peacefully on Friday-August 2, 2019. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Rathburn )Barry; his sons Kevin and his wife Ellen and Christopher and his wife April; and his five beautiful grandchildren Erin, Jordan, Faythe, Victoria and William Aiden Barry; and his sister Mary Foti. Born and raised in New York City, the son of Gerald James Barry and Elsie Armak. In his early years, William served in the Marines Corps. He took great pride in his service to the Marines and always said, "Once a Marine, Always a Marine"! After serving in the Marines, he worked as a salesman/sales manager for 49 years at NCH Chemsearch. He truly loved being in sales and being around people. The joy of his life was his family and he will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. Cremation was private.