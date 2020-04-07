|
|
William Edward McTigue
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, William Edward McTigue, loving husband, father, and grandfather peacefully passed away at the age of 76 after an ongoing battle with ALS. Bill was predeceased in death by his mother, Loretta Mary, father James, his brothers Bernard and Francis, and his sister, Theresa Marlow. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his sons Scott(wife Melissa, son Ryan), Matthew (wife Laura, children, Milo and Gratia) his sisters Patricia Gallivan, Monica Knaff (husband John) Margaret Aldinger(husband Charles) and his brothers James Michael(wife Doris) and Kevin(wife Theresa). He is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and cousins Bill was born on 9/2/1943 in New London, CT to parents Loretta Mary Donahue and James McTigue. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1965 with a degree in Civil Engineering and as a member of the US Army Reserve Officer Training Corps. For the next 2 years Bill was deployed to South Korea as part of the 44th Engineering Battalion to rebuild infrastructure that was destroyed during the Korean War. Bill was promoted while there and took command of B Company at the age of 25. Upon leaving the Army Bill continued to pursue his love of construction as a civilian. When he returned from Korea he began his career with Slattery Associates in New York City where he worked on many heavy construction projects including the original World Trade Center foundation. It was during this time that Bill met his beloved wife Diane M. Bardele. Bill and Diane were married on August 29, 1970. They had twin boys, Scott and Matthew on June 23, 1974. In 1985 Bill became part owner and Vice President of Maracap Construction Industries. He continued to work on numerous construction projects until his retirement in 2015. Bill was very well liked. He had a kind and generous heart and was always upbeat and optimistic. He was an avid golfer and fantasy baseball player but nothing brought him as much joy as time with his family. He was a devoted, loving, and nurturing husband to his wife, two children, and 3 grandchildren. We are in uncertain times. Bill was cremated 3/27/2020. A burial Mass, interment of his ashes at Maryrest Cemetery and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu flowers donations can be made to the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 17824, NY, NY10004 or the 1 Exchange Plaza, Suite 1802, NY,NY 10006. Becker-funeralhome.com