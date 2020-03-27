Services
William Edward Vradenburgh Jr.


1934 - 2020
William Edward Vradenburgh Jr. Obituary
William Edward Vradenburgh, Jr.

Woodland Park - William Edward Vradenburgh, Jr., 85, of Woodland Park, passed away in his home on March 27, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1934 to the late William and Jennie (Giles) Vradenburgh. William retired 20 years ago after working at Ford Motor Co. in Teterboro, NJ for 25 years as a member of the parts department. William enjoyed sports and was an avid Yankees fan. William was the beloved husband of the late Virginia (Kurtzmann) Vradenburgh for 52 years until her passing in 2013. He was the cherished father of William Vradenburgh, III and his wife Teresa and Merry Vradenburgh and the adored grandfather of Christine and Bryanna. William is also survived by his brother Charles of California and was predeceased by his brother Roger. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Memorial donations for William may be sent to the West Paterson First Aid Squad, 23 Rose Pl., Woodland Park NJ 07424. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. Visit www.santangelofuneral.com
