William Ellis



River Vale - William Ellis, 76, of River Vale, NJ passed away on November 15, 2020. He was a kind and loving husband to his wife, Maura, and a wonderful father and grandfather.



Bill was always the life of the party. He loved a good martini, and after the first, even a bad martini, often followed by many rounds of Danny Boy and Amazing Grace. He was a notorious Uno cheater and enjoyed games with his friends the Kirkbys. An avid reader, he consumed multiple books a week. Bill loved puns, some good, most bad, all on heavy repeat. A master of minutiae, there was never an unconquered crossword puzzle, or a college ranking forgotten. One of his favorite pastimes was long walks in the woods surrounded by nature.



Bill dedicated himself to volunteerism and his children. He served on the soccer board and coached several champion teams - an amazing feat for someone who knew nothing about the sport. During his tenure as recreation director he pioneered the town Oktoberfest. Bill helped build the memorial playground in town. He was so proud of it, he often took his grown children, and later grandchildren, to visit. His strong commitment to youth was also evident during his 17-year service on the River Vale Board of Education.



The son of Molly (Koshkin) and Herman Ellis, Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Maura, brother Robert, daughter, Jennifer, husband Michael, son Charles, wife Cathy, son Kevin, wife Sarah, son Michael, wife Kate, nine grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews he loved dearly. A memorial will be held next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pascack Valley High School earmarked for the Bill and Maura Ellis Scholarship Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store