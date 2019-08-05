|
William F. Cima
Lodi - William F. Cima, 81, of Lodi on August 3, 2019. Born in Jersey City, grew up in Union City, lived in South Hackensack for 11 years before settling in Lodi 35 years ago. Before retiring he was a truck driver for Farmland Diaries in Wallington. Bill also worked for Sabrett Hot Dog as a merchandising distributor, Honnikers Diary, was an independent trucker, a member of the Teamster's Local 560, a Volunteer Member of the South Hackensack Fire Department, a Democratic County Committee Member and Emerson High School in Union City Alumni. Predeceased by his parents William and Ethel. Beloved husband of 35 years and former Deputy Mayor of Lodi Laura Cima (nee Hendricks). Devoted father of Lori Moran and husband Albert of Hillsdale, Lisa Casamenti and husband Alphonse of Paramus, Lynn Hansen and husband Kevin of Hasbrouck Heights, Jacqueline Limnios and husband Gus of Wood Ridge, Paul Schmidig and wife Melissa of Lodi and Jeanne Glynn and husband Kirt of Lodi. Loving grandfather Ryan Ashley, Alexa, Tyler, Tanner, Brody, Trey, Stephan, Justin, Daniel, Mark, Sean, Kasey, Derek, Anna, Kathleen and Cecelia. Dear brother of Rosemarie Emerson, Dorothy DeCarlo and Linda Agresta. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Corpus Christi R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com