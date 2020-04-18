|
William F. Gilligan
Glen Rock - William F. Gilligan, age 77, of Glen Rock, passed away April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa (NEE: Finucane). Loving father of Thomas William Gilligan (Jodi Lee), Laura Margaret Gilligan, and Patrick William Gilligan (Kelly Ann). Adoring grandfather of Travis, Matthew, Johnathon, Garrett, Riley, Joseph, and Matthew. Devoted brother of Carol Sudol (Michael) and James Gilligan. William was a member of the Community Church in Glen Rock, where he was on the Building and Grounds Committee. He was a member of the Glen Rock Activities Club, The Glen Rock Historical Society, a leader of GREEN in Glen Rock, and the Friends of the Arboretum in Glen Rock. A US Army Veteran, William was a Business Analyst with BASF. He earned his B.S. from Rutgers University. A Ceremony will be held at the Glen Rock Community Church at a later date. Arrangements Feeney Funeral Home. www.feeneyfuneralhome.com.