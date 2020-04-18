Resources
More Obituaries for William Gilligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Gilligan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Gilligan Obituary
William F. Gilligan

Glen Rock - William F. Gilligan, age 77, of Glen Rock, passed away April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa (NEE: Finucane). Loving father of Thomas William Gilligan (Jodi Lee), Laura Margaret Gilligan, and Patrick William Gilligan (Kelly Ann). Adoring grandfather of Travis, Matthew, Johnathon, Garrett, Riley, Joseph, and Matthew. Devoted brother of Carol Sudol (Michael) and James Gilligan. William was a member of the Community Church in Glen Rock, where he was on the Building and Grounds Committee. He was a member of the Glen Rock Activities Club, The Glen Rock Historical Society, a leader of GREEN in Glen Rock, and the Friends of the Arboretum in Glen Rock. A US Army Veteran, William was a Business Analyst with BASF. He earned his B.S. from Rutgers University. A Ceremony will be held at the Glen Rock Community Church at a later date. Arrangements Feeney Funeral Home. www.feeneyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -