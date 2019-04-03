Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Mary
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
William Fallon Obituary
William Fallon

Rutherford - William H. Fallon, of Rutherford, passed away peacefully in St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic on March 30th, 2019 at the age of 95.

William is survived by his loving children, William & partner Ann, Charlotte, Robert & wife Joan Leenig, Veronica Sciortino & husband Joseph, Raymond & partner Velia, Lynn Ann Lawlor & husband Thomas, Patrick & wife Margaret and Kelly Ann Giresi & husband Anthony, his 10 adoring grandchildren known as his "Little Pals", Erinn, Kevin, Devin, Shane, Rachel, Meghan, Christine, Sean, Shannon, Daniele and his sister Eileen Marino.

Family will receive friends Friday 6-9pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral Saturday, gathering at the funeral home at 9:30 am followed by 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary, Rutherford.

Private Interment.

If so desired, donations in Bill's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

calhounmania.com
