Port St. Lucie, FL - William "Ted" Ferguson age 76 of Port St. Lucie, FL, at rest in Port St. Lucie on February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of fifty-six years of the former Josephine "Josie" Bastante of Port St. Lucie, FL. Loving father of Peter J. Ferguson of Port St. Lucie, FL, Joseph Ferguson of Boca Raton, FL, Michael A. Ferguson and his wife Joanna of East Stroudsburg, PA and the late Salvatore Ferguson (1973). Dear Grandfather of Kyle, Shannon, Amanda, Brandon, Samantha, Adrian, Joseph and William. Brother of Jack Ferguson of North Jersey and the late James Ferguson (2015). Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson before moving to Totowa in 1972. In 1987 he moved to Delray Beach, FL and Boca Raton, FL before moving to Port St. Lucie, FL. Ted was the owner/proprietor of Ferguson Printing, Paterson and West Paterson before retiring in 1983. He was a former parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson and was a member of the Couples Club there. He was Past President of the Old Timer's Association, Paterson. Ted was a Totowa Councilman for many years. He was also on the Board of Directors of Great Falls Bank and the Valley National Bank. He was an all around avid sports fan and collected memorabilia. He owned and ran a horse named Tuf Tarbaby. He was an avid golfer and in his younger years was a standout Softball Pitcher. He loved to travel and cruise with his wife, family and friends. Ted cherished time spent with his grandchildren and his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 4:00 PM at the Rockaway River Country Club, 39 Pocono Road, Denville, NJ 07834, with the Rev. Monsignor John J. Carroll officiating. A repast will follow the service. Cremation took place in Florida. Donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, is in charge of local arrangements.