Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:30 PM
William "Bill" Finnerty

Mahwah - William "Bill" Finnerty, 70, on February 4, 2020 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved husband of Geraldine. Loving father of Ryan and wife Toni and Sean and wife Christine. Cherished grandfather of Evan and Kylie. Dear brother of Liz, Kathy and Brian. Bill was a lifelong resident of Mahwah. He was a contractor for many years until his retirement. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM with a service being conducted at 8:30 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
