William Frank Smarsh
Lakewood - William Frank Smarsh, 98, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Harrogate, Lakewood, NJ.
He was born in West Hazleton, PA on March 4, 1921, to Frank E. Smarsh and Elizabeth Gundy. Soon after he relocated to Clifton, NJ, where he attended Clifton grammar and high school and graduated.
William worked at the U.S. Rubber factory in Passaic, NJ (now known as UNIROYAL) and after further schooling worked as an accountant.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army 5th Division for three years in Africa and Italy.
In 1951, he married Ruth Urban. After 47 years of marriage, she passed away in 1998. In 2000, he married Claire Mesmer.
William retired from UNIROYAL after 34 years of service. He also served as a financial adviser in Junior Achievement classes at that time.
He enjoyed sport fishing and traveling
William was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth, in 1998 and his stepdaughter, Ruth Urban, in November 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Claire, his stepdaughter Barbara Butler of Auburndale, FL and many grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 11:00 am until the funeral service at 12:00 pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. Entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
