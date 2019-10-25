|
William Frederich Rosengart
Hagerstown, MD - William Frederich Rosengart, 77, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born June 4, 1942 in Montclair, NJ, Will was the son of the late Willi and Martha Bertha (Guenzel) Rosengart.
After graduating high school, Will joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Seabee's Mobile Construction Battalion. Once Will completed his service in the Navy, he joined his father in the fine woodworking trade and ran the Little Cabinet Maker's Shop for over 50 years.
In 2010, Will finally left Verona, NJ after 66 years and moved to Hagerstown, MD with his wife, Linda.
Will is survived by his wife, Linda Rosengart, of 51 years; two sons, David Rosengart and wife, Melanie, and Michael Rosengart and wife, Eva; two sisters, Evelyn Huey and Ilse Young; and two grandchildren, Von Rosengart and Juliet Rosengart.
On Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1 to 3pm, a Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the family's home, 18819 Highland Drive, Hagerstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your preferred choice of Hospice or a veterans organization.
Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD.
