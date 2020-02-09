|
|
William (Billy) Frisby
Atco - FRISBY, William (Billy) of Atco, NJ, formerly of Bergenfield, passed away peacefully on February 9,2020. Referred to as "Fris" by many. Billy was born on January 23, 1948. Beloved son of John (1978) and Margaret (2005) Frisby. Beloved brother of John, Vincent and Mary (Wayne O'Hara) and sister-in-law Eileen Frisby. Predeceased by his brother Lawrence, sister Eileen and sister-in-law Rosemary Frisby. Loving uncle to Sarah Frisby and Sean and Colleen O'Hara. Best friend to Gerry Tyne since childhood. Billy graduated from Don Bosco High School and College of Santa Fe in Sante Fe, New Mexico. He worked as a Customs Broker for Carson M. Simon & Co., Philadelphia, PA for many years. Special thanks to all the staff at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, 12A, for the great care they gave Billy over the years. Family will receive friends for visitation at 10 AM to 12 PM on Tuesday, February 11 at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly NJ. A funeral mass will immediately follow at 12:30 PM on February 11 at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 114 Mt. Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Eileen Frisby to 21 Plus, 1900 Rt. 70, Suite 12, Manchester, NJ 08759. (www.21plus.org)