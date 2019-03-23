|
William G. Devine
Pompton Plains - William G. Devine, 84, of Pompton Plains, passed away on March 19, 2019.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Heather Devine-Hansen and her husband Jim; his grandson, Carter; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; and his sisters, Virginia and Nettie.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 6 pm Sunday, March 24 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey could be greatly appreciated by his family.