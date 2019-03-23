Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
William G. Devine Obituary
William G. Devine

Pompton Plains - William G. Devine, 84, of Pompton Plains, passed away on March 19, 2019.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Heather Devine-Hansen and her husband Jim; his grandson, Carter; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; and his sisters, Virginia and Nettie.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 6 pm Sunday, March 24 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey could be greatly appreciated by his family.
