William G. Plumley
Lyndhurst - William G. Plumley passed peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was 86 years old. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 10:30 am at the Norman Dean Funeral Home, Denville. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Friends and relatives may visit on Tuesday, March 26th from 2-4 & 6-9 pm. Donations in his name may be made to the good work of the Rockaway Twp. Emergency Squad or to the American Civil Liberties Union.
William was born in Bristol, England in 1932 and raised in Clevedon. At the age of fifteen he emigrated to the United States. After his schooling he joined the US Air Force and served our country from 1952-1956. Upon his honorable discharge, he married his longtime sweetheart Rita Savage. They made their home in Lyndhurst, NJ where they spent many happy years. Bill was proud of his military service and stayed active in the AmVets Post 20, Lyndhurst and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 139. He had a 40 year career with PSE&G and was in the IBEW Local 1335. In 2002, Bill and Rita moved to Fox Hills in Rockaway, NJ where they enjoyed new friendships and activities. Although we are saddened by his passing, we take comfort in knowing he is at peace and watching over his family with love.
Predeceased by his parents Bridget and Harold and his son William Jr.(1959); Bill leaves beautiful memories to his wife Rita of 60 years; his daughter Marion Plumley (former Midland Park Council Woman) and son in law Andrew DiRienzo; his brother Ronald Plumley; nieces Moira and Karen and many more dear friends. His half brother John Wortley passed in 1929.