1/
William G. Swann
William G. Swann

Totowa - Age 93, at rest in Totowa on August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Isabella (nee Hein) Swann (2013). Loving father of Laura Minieri and Graeme Swann. Dear brother of the late Ruth Helnick. Grandfather of Michael & his wife Renee, Michelle & her husband Michael; Megan & her husband Frank, Graeme and Jason. Great-grandfather of Morgan, Madelyn, Gemma, Gia, Frankie, Isabella and Sydney. Born in New York, NY, he lived most of his life in Totowa. He was an Airplane Mechanic for Bendix Aviation, Teterboro for many years before retiring. William was a WWII Navy veteran. He was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Laurel Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum, 295 Totowa Rd., Totowa, on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Laurel Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum
